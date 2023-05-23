Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Down 4.9%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) was down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.09. Approximately 391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 92,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76.
Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.
