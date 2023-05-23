Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Down 4.9%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) was down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.09. Approximately 391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 92,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Genelux alerts:

Genelux Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genelux Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genelux during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter valued at $84,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at $421,000.

(Get Rating)

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.