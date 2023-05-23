General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Trimmed by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after buying an additional 30,467 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,001,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $235,520,000 after buying an additional 838,446 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,852,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,948,000 after buying an additional 1,012,653 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

General Motors Stock Up 0.6 %

GM opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

