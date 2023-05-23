Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Cowen boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

