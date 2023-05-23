Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 173,243 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,352,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,243 shares during the period. Motorcar Parts of America makes up 2.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 12.11% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $27,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Shares of MPAA stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. 71,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.30.



Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.



