Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 103,560 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical accounts for about 1.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $17,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 92,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 24,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Globus Medical by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.20. 249,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,916. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.56. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

