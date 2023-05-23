Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $35.84 Million Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,876,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270,256 shares during the period. Farmland Partners makes up about 3.5% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Farmland Partners worth $35,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Farmland Partners by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,795.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 169,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,795.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray R. Wise bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,000 shares of company stock worth $409,660. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Farmland Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

FPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of FPI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. 104,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,307. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $587.10 million, a PE ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Stories

