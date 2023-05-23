Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Invests $22.27 Million in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 308,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,270,000. Brunswick comprises about 2.2% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Brunswick as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Brunswick by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.78. The company had a trading volume of 96,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,348. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average is $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.