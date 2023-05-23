GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,336 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Featured Articles

