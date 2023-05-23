GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Eight Capital

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 166.27% from the company’s current price.
GoGold Resources Stock Up 3.7 %
TSE GGD traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,535. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$2.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$550.86 million, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.04.
About GoGold Resources
