GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Eight Capital

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 166.27% from the company’s current price.

GoGold Resources Stock Up 3.7 %

TSE GGD traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,535. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$2.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$550.86 million, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.04.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

