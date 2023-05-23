Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.28 Per Share

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.08. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON GRI opened at GBX 261.98 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 246.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.77. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 202.80 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 315 ($3.92).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

