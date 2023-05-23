Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.28 Per Share

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.08. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Grainger Stock Performance
LON GRI opened at GBX 261.98 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 246.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.77. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 202.80 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 315 ($3.92).
About Grainger
Recommended Stories
- Doximity is an Overlooked Medical Ecosystem AI Play
- Key Terms You Need to Know When Trading Low-Float Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks And 1 Cheap Sector The Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Reasons Royal Caribbean Stock Can Keep Floating Higher
- Can IonQ Be the Leader in Quantum Computing as a Service?
Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.