Graphene Investments SAS Buys Shares of 94,800 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 94,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. CSX makes up approximately 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.76.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $31.82. 4,589,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,252,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

