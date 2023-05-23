Graphene Investments SAS Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. Raymond James makes up about 2.1% of Graphene Investments SAS’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.