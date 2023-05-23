Graphene Investments SAS Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,293,000 after acquiring an additional 377,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,266,000 after buying an additional 359,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $101,767.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,301.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $101,767.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,301.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,553 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX traded down $3.45 on Tuesday, hitting $336.52. 505,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,790. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $243.17 and a 12 month high of $354.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

