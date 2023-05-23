Graphene Investments SAS Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.00. 114,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,869. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.