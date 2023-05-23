Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 688 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises about 1.8% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,949,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.14. 122,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,579. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

