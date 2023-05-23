Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 6,730.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,534.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,776.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.05. 15,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,931. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.09. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $154.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

