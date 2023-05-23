Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.6% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.75.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded down $8.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,585. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $404.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

