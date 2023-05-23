Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $113,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 169.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.70. 97,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

