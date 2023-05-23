Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.14. 106,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,978. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

