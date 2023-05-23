Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE AYI traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.99. The stock had a trading volume of 63,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,393. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

