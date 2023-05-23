Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 867.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 98,685 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 79,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 41,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $118.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $30.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.