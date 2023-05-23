Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 867 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 975.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.02. 233,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

