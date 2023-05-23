Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 923 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 2.2% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE COP traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $105.13. 1,387,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,360,588. The company has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips



ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

