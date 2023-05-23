Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,867 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.3 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,001,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,615,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.77. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

