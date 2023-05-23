Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

LON:HEIT opened at GBX 112.76 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.37. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 126.50 ($1.57).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.74) price objective on the stock.

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

