Head to Head Analysis: IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) vs. Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IF Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $30.30 million 1.56 $5.78 million $1.59 8.90 Finward Bancorp $83.54 million 1.36 $15.08 million $3.54 7.46

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IF Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. IF Bancorp pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Finward Bancorp pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IF Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IF Bancorp and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Finward Bancorp has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.23%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than IF Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of IF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of IF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 15.12% 7.18% 0.61% Finward Bancorp 17.40% 11.64% 0.74%

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats IF Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. The company was founded in March 2011 and is headquartered in Watseka, IL.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

