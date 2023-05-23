Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) Announces GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Stock Performance

Henderson Diversified Income Trust stock traded up GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 70.32 ($0.87). 638,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,352. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.03 million, a PE ratio of -389.68 and a beta of 0.65. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 56.26 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 75.67 ($0.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75.

About Henderson Diversified Income Trust

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

