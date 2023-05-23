Heritage Trust Co Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Cintas by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,220,000 after acquiring an additional 88,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $471.62 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $478.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $455.28 and a 200 day moving average of $448.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

