Heritage Trust Co Sells 41 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,619,000 after buying an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after buying an additional 205,103 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 594,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $372.26 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $395.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.84. The company has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

