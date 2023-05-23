Heritage Trust Co Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $360.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

