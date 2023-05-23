Highway 50 Gold (CVE:HWY) Shares Down 17.6%

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (CVE:HWY – Get Rating) shares fell 17.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 10,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Highway 50 Gold Trading Down 17.6 %
The firm has a market cap of C$5.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13.
Highway 50 Gold Company Profile
Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company explores for Carlin-type gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Gold Knob project comprises 687 unpatented claims located in Winnemucca, Nevada; the Golden Brew project that consists of 167 claims located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Nevada; the Johnson Canyon project, which comprises 186 claims located in Lander County, Nevada; and the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, Southeast British Columbia.
See Also
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Highway 50 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway 50 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.