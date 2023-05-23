Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,030 ($12.81) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday.

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

Hilton Food Group stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 771 ($9.59). The stock had a trading volume of 118,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 695.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 637.45. The company has a market capitalization of £689.51 million, a PE ratio of 3,855.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60. Hilton Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 495.42 ($6.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,224 ($15.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond acquired 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.21) per share, with a total value of £49,995 ($62,182.84). Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

