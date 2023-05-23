Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFGGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,030 ($12.81) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday.

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

Hilton Food Group stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 771 ($9.59). The stock had a trading volume of 118,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 695.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 637.45. The company has a market capitalization of £689.51 million, a PE ratio of 3,855.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60. Hilton Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 495.42 ($6.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,224 ($15.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Food Group

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond acquired 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.21) per share, with a total value of £49,995 ($62,182.84). Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Further Reading

