holoride Price Hits $0.0265 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, holoride has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $15.73 million and $66,272.30 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.88 or 0.06806809 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00053883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00038541 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02616263 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $64,730.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.