Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp comprises about 1.6% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 6.2 %

Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,114. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $424.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBNC. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.