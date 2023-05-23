Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $100.06. The company had a trading volume of 339,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,772. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.