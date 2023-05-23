HRT Financial LP Increases Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.12% of Toll Brothers worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $67.54.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.09.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

