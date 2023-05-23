HRT Financial LP Invests $8.76 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.06% of LKQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after buying an additional 1,778,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,572,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of LKQ by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after buying an additional 762,017 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,290 shares of company stock valued at $50,781,232. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

