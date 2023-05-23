HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 145,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,163,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.06% of Cardinal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 779,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.04. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.