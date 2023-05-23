HRT Financial LP Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 298.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,642 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.51% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

