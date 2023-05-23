HRT Financial LP Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,277 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 1,493.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 892,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,801,000 after purchasing an additional 836,063 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 366.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 154,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,340,000.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $59.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

