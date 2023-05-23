HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $62.97 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

