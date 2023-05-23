HRT Financial LP Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,552 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,828 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,872,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after acquiring an additional 178,538 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after buying an additional 164,885 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VGT opened at $402.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $403.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.58. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

