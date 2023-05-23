HUNT Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $64.03 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. HUNT has a market cap of $64.03 million and $1.35 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001199 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

