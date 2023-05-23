IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Lowered to $24.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.
IBEX Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. IBEX has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.60.
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
