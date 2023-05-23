IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 550.34% and a negative return on equity of 82.27%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.
IceCure Medical Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of IceCure Medical stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. IceCure Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
About IceCure Medical
IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.
