IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 550.34% and a negative return on equity of 82.27%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of IceCure Medical stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. IceCure Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IceCure Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

