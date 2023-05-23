IMS Capital Management Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IMS Capital Management lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.25.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $212.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

