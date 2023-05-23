Insider Buying: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Purchases 120,000 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 120,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of AKRO stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 953,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 20.84. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.29. On average, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 523,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 119.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 47.1% during the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,225,000 after buying an additional 252,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 519,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 91,892 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

