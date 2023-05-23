Insider Buying: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Acquires 3,333 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marty Rendall bought 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,463.82.
Victoria Gold Stock Performance
Shares of CVE VIT traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.30. 136,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,041. Victoria Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$5.55 and a 1 year high of C$9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.30.
About Victoria Gold
Recommended Stories
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.