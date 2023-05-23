Insider Buying: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Acquires 3,333 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marty Rendall bought 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,463.82.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE VIT traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.30. 136,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,041. Victoria Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$5.55 and a 1 year high of C$9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.30.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

