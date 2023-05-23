Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells 2,602 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $143,266.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,179,041.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $106,700.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.32. 1,270,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,007. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,753,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,385,000 after acquiring an additional 151,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,654,000 after acquiring an additional 446,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,530,000 after acquiring an additional 530,985 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Stephens began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

