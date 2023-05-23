Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Director Sells 2,880 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.91. 17,637,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,506,316. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 335,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.